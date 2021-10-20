Former NXT Champion lays out a challenge to Carmelo Hayes

.

This week's edition of WWE NXT started with a former Champion laying out a challenge to Carmelo Hayes. Johnny Gargano, who has been missing from in-ring action for almost two months, made his intentions clear on this week's edition of NXT 2.0.

Carmelo Hayes has enjoyed a meteoric rise in WWE's third brand since winning the NXT Breakout Tournament a couple of months ago.

The current NXT North American champion defeated Odyssey Jones in an amazing match in the finals and announced himself on the big stage. Although Hayes' other appearances on Tuesday nights have resulted in nothing but losses, fans always had high hopes for him due to his entertaining in-ring style and unmatched charisma.

Fans' trust in his abilities came to fruition last week as he defeated Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a quick match to become the new NXT North American Champion.

This week, when Hayes was out in the ring along with his partner, Trick Williams, to celebrate his victory, he was confronted by Johnny Gargano. The three-time NXT North American champion made it clear that he plans to reclaim the gold.

Johnny Gargano also had a surprise for the duo as he was backed by a former rival and his 'family member,' Dexter Lumis. Lumis and Johnny Wrestling stood tall as the new champ, and Trick Williams retreated.

Johnny Gargano is the first Triple Crown Champion in NXT

Only two people in the entire NXT history have had the pleasure of becoming a Triple Crown Champion in the brand. Gargano was the first person ever to win all three titles in the men's division barring the Cruiserweight title.

Gargano's last championship run as North American champion ended in May when Bronson Reed defeated him. Johnny Wrestling's final title challenge also resulted in a loss Karrion Kross soundly defeated him to retain the NXT Championship match.

