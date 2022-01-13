"I'm working my way back" - Former WCW star Glacier is not done with his in-ring career (Exclusive)

Former WCW star Glacier provided an update on his in-ring status during Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The WCW faithful will fondly remember Glacier as a character inspired by Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero, and he enjoyed a decent run during the now-defunct company's final years.

Glacier is presently 57 years old but continues to wrestle sporadically on the independent circuit, and he still has a couple of years left in the gas tank.

The veteran wrestler revealed that he recently underwent his second hip replacement surgery and was gradually working his way back into the ring. Glacier might not be at his physical best, but he still plans on wrestling for a few more years before hanging up his boots for good.

"You know, for me, my in-ring career is slowing down. As I say to a lot of people, this business will beat you up, physically, mentally, and emotionally too, but I just went through my second. I had my first hip replacement back in December 2014. I just had my right hip replaced in surgery in April."

"So, I'm still slowly getting to where I was. I am nowhere close to 100%. So, I'm working my way back in the ring. But yeah, I think I've got maybe a couple more years of in-ring activity in me before I finally decide to maybe walk-off in the shadows as far as my in-ring career," revealed Glacier.

Ex-WCW star Glacier's recent in-ring work

Unlike many WCW stars who crossed over to WWE after the buyout, Glacier chose a different path and briefly formed a new company with Dusty Rhodes in the early 2000s.

Glacier also revealed the real reason why he rejected an offer from WWE and had no regrets about missing out on working for Vince McMahon.

In addition to appearing for a few independent wrestling promotions, Glacier was even part of the Casino Battle Royal at AEW's Double or Nothing show in 2019.

Interestingly enough, it was MJF who eliminated Glacier from the match, and the respected wrestler also shared his honest opinions about the AEW star during the Q&A session above with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

