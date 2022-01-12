“I popped like a little kid" - Former WWE Champion when he saw Edge's entrance at SummerSlam

Jeff Hardy recently appeared on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and spoke about Edge's version of The Brood’s entrance.

The Rated-R Superstar was an integral part of the vampire trio with Gangrel and Christian during the Attitude Era. He revived his classic 'Brood' entrance when he appeared in front of fans at SummerSlam last year. He used the fiery entrance again at Day 1 where he got the better of The Miz.

The Charismatic Enigma stated that he could not control his emotions when he saw the nostalgic version of the Hall of Famer's entrance.

“I popped like a little kid when Edge came out at this past SummerSlam with that first little bit of the Brood entrance, with the fire. I never felt so cool until he came up from that elevator through the fire,” said Jeff Hardy. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

How Gangrel reacted to Edge's entrance

Gangrel founded the fiery Brood faction during the Attitude Er. He shared his thoughts on seeing Edge revive the classic entrance at SummerSlam last year.

The Brood was known to be one of the most ruthless factions in Vince McMahon's promotion. Out of three members who debuted in 1998, it was Gangrel and Christian who started off as a duo. The two later convinced the Rated-R Superstar, who was initially involved in a feud with Gangrel.

Edge posted a photo on Twitter after his match against Seth Rollins, the image displaying the Hall of Famer surrounded by fire. Gangrel replied to his former partner's tweet describing his emotions.

You can check out the tweet below:

