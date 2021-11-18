Former WWE star reveals what it was like to work as the "rookie" of Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, EC3 revealed that he wasn’t trained for wrestling by Daniel Bryan. The former also justified his statement by saying that he was Bryan's rookie only for a TV show, which was WWE NXT.

“There is a big lie out there, it says, I was trained to wrestle by Daniel Bryan. That's not true because I was on a TV show where I was a rookie that was on the internet,” said EC3.

EC3 talked about how amazing it was to work with Daniel Bryan and also said that the former WWE Champion is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

He went on to praise the now Bryan Danielson. EC3 further added that Bryan is an awesome guy to talk to and that one can talk to him about anything and everything, including professional wrestling.

“So I was working with Danielson, he's one one of the best wrestlers ever, in the ring he's a awesome, educated, interesting dude. You could talk to him about exactly about wrestling, you could talk to him about anything,” - added EC3.

The former WWE star also said how much he appreciates Daniel Bryan’s sense of humor and how good of a person he is.

“He has a sick twisted sense of humor which I dearly appreciate, he's a good person to be around, a great dad." - EC3 concluded.

A former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, EC3 re-signed with WWE in 2018 and immediately became a part of the NXT roster. During his time with NXT, EC3 challenged for the NXT North American Championship but never won a title on the brand.

On the 27th of January, 2018, EC3 made a comeback to WWE and sat in the audience at NXT TakeOver.

Later, it was confirmed that he had already signed a contract and would be a part of WWE once again. On the 28th of March, EC3 made his return to NXT. He had a ladder match a little over a week later against Adam Cole, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Ricochet and Velveteen Dream. EC3 couldn't come out on top as Cole eventually won the match and the NXT North American Championship

On the 15th of April, 2020, EC3 was unfortunately released from WWE due to budget cuts because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Daniel Bryan’s time with WWE ended in 2021

In 2021, Daniel Bryan left WWE and signed with AEW. At WrestleMania 37, Bryan lost the opportunity to win the Universal Champion title, when Roman Reigns exhibited his power by pinning both Bryan and Edge.

Following a match with Roman Reigns on SmackDown for the Universal Title, Daniel Bryan was on his way out of WWE. On the 4th of May it was reported that, Bryan’s contract with WWE was over.

On the 5th of September, 2021, Danielson made his first appearance in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view and is still undefeated in his new promotion.

