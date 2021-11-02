"People compare me to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar" - WWE star on comparisons with legends

New WWE star Gable Steveson has opened up about comparisons with Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle. He is pleased with the comparisons as both are legends in pro wrestling but wants to make a name for himself and be the next "Gable Steveson" rather than Angle or Lesnar.

Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, was signed by WWE this September. The 21-year-old was assigned to RAW as part of this year's Draft but has yet to make his WWE debut.

In a conversation with Corey Graves on After The Bell, Steveson was blown away by the comparisons with legends like Angle and Lesnar.

"People compare me to Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, it's actually really cool. Kurt Angle is a legend. They're both Hall of Famers at the end of the day. To be compared to those guys is something crazy. It's good and bad. Kurt won a gold medal and I won a gold medal. The difference is, he had a broken neck and I won it in the last one second. My gold medal doesn't exist because if I don't have a broken neck, it's gone.

"At the end of the day, my goal is to be the best version of Gable, not Kurt Angle, not Brock Lesnar. Even with their support and their look, I want to be the person I want to be," said Steveson. (H/T Fightful)

Steveson stated that the comparisons with Angle motivated him to become even better than the WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist.

Kurt Angle is a fan of new WWE star Gable Steveson

Kurt Angle, who is regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of his generation, has praised Steveson and believes that the ceiling is high for the 21-year-old.

Angle thinks that Steveson could become a fantastic Superstar if he can develop a personality and character in the ring.

Reports have suggested that WWE could introduce the University of Minnesota product sometime next year, ahead of WrestleMania.

