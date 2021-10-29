"I'd like to take care of Big E" - New WWE signing targets The New Day star

New WWE RAW star Gable Steveson has his eyes set on Big E and the WWE Championship when he eventually debuts on the Red brand.

Steveson, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, signed with the company in September. The 21-year-old was drafted to RAW and was their 12th pick on the second night of this year's WWE Draft.

In his appearance on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Steveson categorically stated that he wants to win titles wherever he wrestles in, including RAW. He wants a shot at Big E, who is the current WWE Champion.

"I am on Monday Night Raw, so right now, I'd like to take care of Big E because he's the champion. I'm title seeking, I've always been a title seeker. Gold medal, NCAA championship, anything else I've accomplished and now that WWE belt, whether it's Monday night, Friday night, I love to be that person that people show up to watch. Wherever Gable is, that show ends up being perfect," said Steveson. (H/T Fightful)

Apart from Big E, the Olympic gold medalist also has his eyes set on two amateur wrestlers like him - Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

When Gable Steveson could debut on WWE RAW

Although Gable Steveson has signed with WWE, he has a NIL deal with the company, which means that he will still be able to compete in NCAA wrestling competitions.

Reports earlier this month had indicated that the amateur wrestler could make his WWE in-ring debut at next year's WrestleMania event. The April pay-per-view ties in perfectly for when the amateur wrestling season ends sometime in March.

Gable Steveson @GableSteveson Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE !!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽 Childhood dream accomplished.. I have officially signed with the @WWE!!! Thank you for the opportunity!! LETS WORK 💪🏽

Prior to him signing a contract with WWE, Steveson made an appearance at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.

