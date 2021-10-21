"I never got promoted but I didn't care though, I was still making money" - Gerald Brisco on his WWE tenure [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco reflected on his journey with WWE, and he explained that he worked his way up to remarkable heights.

Brisco enjoyed a 36-year long run with the company before he was released on September 10, 2020. Throughout this lengthy tenure, he was an important member of the front office

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Brisco spoke about his long run in WWE and stated that he started out as a local promoter for the company.

"36 years I was there and not all the time as an agent," said Brisco. "I started my career as a local promoter, guys that worked in a certain area and promoted local shows. I started out just doing Tampa, but pretty soon I had the whole state of Florida."

He further explained that WWE was having a hard time securing certain venues because the building managers preferred another brand. Brisco elaborated by saying they had to be convinced to let WWE hold their shows in these venues. But he wound up helping the company extend its reach throughout the south because he had good relationships with the building managers.

Gerald Brisco also spoke about how he landed a backstage role in WWE

Brisco went on to describe how helping the agents in his town led to Vince McMahon handing him a backstage role.

Brisco then joked about how he told McMahon that Florida people don't move to Connecticut, where WWE Headquarters are. Though he didn't convince McMahon in this regard, he didn't mind because he still got paid.

"Next thing I know, I was moving from a local promoter up to the office....I wouldn't physically move out of Florida," Brisco continued. "I told Vince you got it all wrong, Connecticut people move to Florida, Florida people don't move to Connecticut. I won that argument but I never got promoted, I didn't care though because I was still making money (laughs)."

You can watch the full interview below:

Brisco worked backstage for most of his WWE tenure but has made several on-screen appearances as well. He even won the WWE 24/7 Championship by famously pinning Pat Patterson on the 2019 RAW Reunion show.

Also Read

Please embed the video and H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any quotes from the article.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier