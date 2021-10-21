"I appreciate WWE for doing that" - Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco looks back upon his time as a wrestler (Exclusive)

Reminicing on his wrestling career, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco recalled working alongside his brother Jack Brisco, stating that it was a highlight. Brisco further expressed gratitude towards WWE for recently recognizing The Brisco Brothers as one of the best tag teams.

On the latest edition of UnSkripted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Gerald Brisco for an in-depth interview.

"I appreciate WWE for doing that [recognizing The Brisco Brothers as one of the best tag teams of all time]. And working with my brother is probably the proudest moment that I can recall. Us winning the tag team championship from Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood was a real thrill for the both of us. It was one of the highlights of our career - winning the World Tag Team belts. Teaming with my brother is a real highlight," said Gerald Brisco.

The Brisco Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together

Gerald and Jack Brisco were two of the most talented athletes in the late 20th Century. They are often regarded as the one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They made a great impact on tag team wrestling and have influenced an entire generation of wrestlers.

Having wrestled in multiple NWA territories, the two brothers garnered a great deal of fame. The Brisco Brothers won tag team gold in various promotions including Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Florida.

Gerald Brisco later joined WWE as a backstage producer and gave insight on the product. He and his brother were inducted into the 2008 class of the WWE Hall of Fame for their contributions to the wrestling industry.

