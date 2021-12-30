"It turned out to be a debacle" - Former Universal Champion on his match against The Undertaker

Former 2-time Universal Champion Goldberg has opened up about his disastrous match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show. The WWE Hall of Famer admitted during the interview that he didn't know if he was going to get through his bout with The Undertaker.

“Yeah, 100%. Undertaker in Saudi," said Goldberg. "I’d been out for a while and everybody’s got a routine, and I kind of forgot my routine. But I remembered the headbutt. So, on the way out, I headbutt the door. And I don’t know where I am after that, I’ve got no idea what’s going on."

“I’m kind of getting to the ring and then we’ve got the spot where he moves and I hit the turnbuckle. Well, I didn’t go out and look at the turnbuckle beforehand, and it was a different setup from what we normally would have at Raw or SmackDown. I took that one,” he said. “I try to take things as realistic as possible and I took it wrong. So, let’s just say I got another concussion right there and opened myself up pretty good."

(Andy H.) MURRAY CHRISTMAS @andyhmurray I have just rewatched the entire Goldberg vs. Undertaker match from Super ShowDown 2019 for content purposes and good god, I think I need to lie down for the rest of the day. I have just rewatched the entire Goldberg vs. Undertaker match from Super ShowDown 2019 for content purposes and good god, I think I need to lie down for the rest of the day. https://t.co/JNW7SRL8cj

Goldberg then added that the referee checked on him multiple times during his match against The Undertaker. Every time he said he was fine, but he had no idea what was going on.

“It was a different answer every time and the fact is, I never should’ve done what I did. But I did, I tried to go through with it but unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle. It’s a wonder that we both didn’t get smashed during that match,” he reflected. “It was a very bad missed opportunity. But hey, at the end of the day, I was just trying to provide a better show for everybody else.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

The Undertaker and Goldberg both soon redeemed themselves after this disastrous match

The Undertaker vs. Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown was heavily advertised as a "first time ever" battle between two legends. However, it turned out to be a disastrous match that left fans disappointed as well as worried for the two.

However, both 'Taker and Goldberg redeemed themselves soon enough with impressive next matches.

The Deadman returned a couple of months later and teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, delivering an impressive performance.

Goldberg returned ahead of SummerSlam 2019 and squashed Dolph Ziggler at the pay-per-view in dominating fashion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Comment and let us know your thoughts on the match between The Undertaker and Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman