"NXT is mine now" - Rising WWE Star sends a bold message to Johnny Gargano

In a recent interview, WWE NXT 2.0 star Grayson Waller revealed the motive behind attacking Johnny Gargano during his last appearance on the brand.

Last month, on his final appearance on NXT, Johnny Gargano cut an emotional farewell promo, thanking his fans and the people who worked behind the scenes to get him where he was. However, his speech was interrupted by an ambush from Grayson Waller who viciously attacked the Heart and Soul of NXT with a steel chair.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller had more than a word or two to say about the former NXT Champion:

"I love watching [the footage of Waller laying out Gargano]. I spent my Christmas day just watching this on repeat. This is the best thing, thank you for putting that on. I didn't really wanna get in there with Johnny Gargano. I did that at WarGames and I showed what I can do."

Grayson Waller also talked about how the previous generation of NXT Superstars is given too much respect and how the brand now belongs to him, not Gargano.

"See, the rest of this locker room, they have too much respect for these NXT 1.0 guys. All they wanna do is get in there with them and challenge themselves, see where they're at. They wanna take a photo afterwards, they wanna ask for advice. That's why they're sitting on the sidelines, and I'm in the main event. I couldn't care less about Johnny Gargano. What's he doing now? He's playing video games, washing his action figures, baking cookies with his wife. Congrats mate you're living the dream now. Enjoy that. NXT is mine now," said Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is set to face AJ Styles next week on WWE NXT 2.0

A few weeks ago, AJ Styles made an unexpected appearance on NXT 2.0 to confront Grayson Waller. The two did not quite see eye to eye as tensions between them built.

At NXT: New Year's Evil, The Phenomenal One was ready to throw hands with Waller, but the latter wasn't ready and stated that such a match needed a bigger stage. Hence, the two will now lock horns on next week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

