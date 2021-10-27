Greg Hamilton breaks his silence following WWE release

As reported earlier, WWE has released longtime ring announcer Greg Hamilton. Following the news, Hamilton took to social media to clarify any questions regarding his release.

Greg Hamilton's release came as a surprise to many considering just how long he had worked with the company. Having served six years with WWE, Hamilton was a stalwart in the ring.

His release has caused a lot of stir in the wrestling community, with many speculating about the reason behind his release. However, Greg Hamilton took to Instagram to explain things, before it got out of hand.

"After 6 years and 52 weeks a year, it’s time to say “goodbye”. First and foremost, don’t let the internet or social media gas you up; this was a mutual respect departure from a great company. Nothing but respect from both sides. It’s business. We all know our worth." said Greg Hamilton

Hamilton claims that the departure was mutual, but some reports suggest that his comments targeting rapper Westside Gunn are what might have triggered the release.

Nevertheless, Hamilton leaves WWE with a number of fond memories from SmackDown, RAW, WrestleMania and all the top-tier match ups he has announced for.

WWE recently announced a brand new partnership for 2022

WWE made an exciting announcement yesterday, revealing a brand new partnership scheduled to take effect from 2022 onwards.

The company will be partnering with Panini Group, which will officially become WWE's exclusive trading guard and sticker book provider. The multi-year deal will start in the first half of 2022, in the build-up leading to WrestleMania 38.

The first two products of the partnership include WWE Prizm cards and a WWE Sticker album.

