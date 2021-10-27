WWE Has Released Announcer Greg Hamilton

WWE personality and ring announcer Greg Hamilton has been released by WWE according to a report published by Pro Wrestling Insider. The report suggests that the 42 year old Hamilton, real name Greg Huston, was released several days ago from the company.

World Wrestling Entertainment released ring announcer Greg "Hamilton" Hutson earlier this week, PWInsider.com has confirmed.... (h/t PW Insider)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps PWInsider has confirmed that WWE have released ring announcer Greg Hamilton. PWInsider has confirmed that WWE have released ring announcer Greg Hamilton.

Several days ago, Hamilton suddenly removed any mention of "WWE" in his social media bios, and made his Twitter account private. While outlets can only speculate at the moment, it is widely believed that Hamilton's comments targeting popular rapper Westside Gunn might be what triggered the release.

[Hamilton] took issue with the fact that rapper Westside Gunn was using a sample of his voice, stating on Instagram that WWE's lawyers would sue Gunn on his behalf. Several PWInsider readers pointed out [Hamliton] has removed WWE from his Twitter handle and made the account private. In checking into why, PWInsider.com learned he was released. - (h/t PW Insider)

Hamilton took his rant a step further, suggesting that Westside Gunn would have to face "WWE Lawyers" and be forced to pay up to "20K". The post and comments have since been removed and deleted.

It was 20k, but at noon eastern it’s $30k and we go to court. / Tik…tock…the longer this goes, the longer I have in court…you ready to settle or do you wanna dance with WWE lawyers? It’s a slam dunk. Price goes up by the day…

WWE typically does not get into the personal affairs of its talents, and it could be assumed that the company may not have been pleased with Hamilton threatening a musician on behalf of WWE itself.

Greg Hamilton has worked with WWE since 2015

Before stepping foot into a WWE ring, Hamilton worked in sports broadcasting for multiple outlets, including local FOX, NBC, and CBS stations in California. However, Hamilton's love for WWE would eventually bring him to Stamford Connecticut. As detailed in his WWE bio, Hamilton has been a fan of WWE since his early teens.

As a fan, Greg was in attendance to see Bret Hart be crowned 1993 King of the Ring in Dayton, Ohio. “If you would’ve told that kid sitting in the Nutter Center that, in 2015, he would be working as a ring announcer for the WWE,” Hamilton said, “I never would’ve believed it.” - WWE

Greg Hamilton joined WWE in 2015 and began his career working for WWE's developmental brand NXT. Within a year, Hamilton was brought up to the main roster and became the official ring announcer for SmackDown, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his booming voice and passion for professional wrestling.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta Greg Hamilton annoucing WWE Champion AJ Styles, was a highlight of 2016 SmackDown Greg Hamilton annoucing WWE Champion AJ Styles, was a highlight of 2016 SmackDown https://t.co/lPZOuu0Fxr

Why do YOU think Greg Hamilton was released by WWE? Will he work in Wrestling again in the future? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Greg Hamilton Join another Wrestling Company? Yes! No! 28 votes so far