"Someone you truly despise" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Becky Lynch's emotional promo after win over Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley has reacted to Becky Lynch's emotional promo from Survivor Series.

Taking to Twitter, Foley gave props to Lynch for her statement after her incredible match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series.

The hardcore wrestling legend wrote that the professional wrestling business is built around great rivalries. However, it gets tougher for Superstars to create magic inside the ring with someone they truly despise.

In Becky Lynch's case, it was Charlotte Flair with whom The Man had developed real-life issues heading into Survivor Series 2021.

Here's what Mick Foley wrote on Twitter:

What did Becky Lynch have to say after her match with Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021?

Following her win over Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2021, Becky Lynch couldn't hold back her tears.

After her win, The Man admitted that she even got emotional by watching video packages of her and Charlotte Flair. The RAW Women's Champion said Flair was someone she loved and trusted with all her life.

Becky Lynch even recalled the time she and Flair almost died in a car crash together. However, at Survivor Series, The Man simply wanted to rip Flair apart and has now proven that she truly is the better woman.

"Even watching the video packages, I got a little emotional... to see where we came from, to where we are now, and the hatred going out there... it's so sad. That's somebody I loved so much, I trusted with my life. We've been through everything together, we nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now. I just wanted to rip her apart out there... And I don't know if I'm happy or sad about that but I got the win. And now she knows she can't deny it. I'm the better woman."

In the opening match at Survivor Series, Lynch rolled up Charlotte to sneak a cheeky win.

