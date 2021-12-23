Wrestling veteran reacts to The Miz wanting him banned

Controversial wrestling veteran Hannibal has responded to The Miz's recent comments targeting him.

Hannibal took on former WWE Superstar Carlito a short while ago at a wrestling event. He attacked a referee with an iron spike and left him a bloody mess.

The incident caused a major uproar, and Hannibal received tons of flak for his heinous actions. WWE Superstar The Miz commented on the incident and stated that Hannibal should be banned from wrestling.

Hannibal has now responded to The Miz's comments about him via his official YouTube channel. Hannibal stated that The A-lister doesn't have any fighting credentials and that he has wrestled more pro-wrestling legends than him.

"To my knowledge, The Miz has absolutely zero amateur credentials. I'm a multiple time State Champion, former Canadian Champion, I am also an Olympic trials silver medalist in amateur wrestling. I'm also a Canadian open winner in grappling."

"So what's your real fighting ability, The Miz? Because last I checked you got your a** kicked by Daneil Puder in the Brawl For All. Yes, you are the typical fake wrestler, I get it but also I want to bring up one more argument: I have actually wrestled more legends than you," said Hannibal.

Hannibal then listed many big names that he has wrestled over the years. He also claimed that he's a better wrestler than The Miz. You can check out the entire rant below:

Hannibal certainly didn't mince his words while attacking The Miz

Hannibal is known among his fans for being loud-mouthed and brash. His rant on The Miz was another example of him not holding back while targeting someone he despises.

However, the Miz's fans wouldn't be thrilled with Hannibal's comments about the former WWE Champion.

The A-Lister has done it all in pro-wrestling over the past 16 years or so. He has headlined a WrestleMania with John Cena, is a former Money In The Bank holder, and is one of the most decorated champions in WWE history.

What are your thoughts on Hannibal's rant addressing The Miz's comments about him? Sound off!

