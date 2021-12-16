The Miz wants pro-wrestling veteran banned after controversial incident

The Miz is among many wrestling personalities who want "Hannibal" Devon Nicholson banned from the wrestling industry.

The veteran recently made news for all the wrong reasons. After his in-ring outing with former WWE Superstar Carlito at a wrestling event, Hannibal caught hold of a referee and attacked him with an iron spike. In the viral and disturbing footage, he can be seen stabbing the official multiple times.

The video garnered major coverage, and Hannibal's heinous actions didn't sit well with many in the industry. WWE Superstar The Miz recently had a quick chat with TMZ and shared his views on the controversy.

“You don’t do that stuff. That didn’t look like a mistake,” said The Miz.

"The A-lister" added that Hannibal should be banned from pro-wrestling.

"Yes, of course,” added The Miz.

The Miz isn't the only one to feel this way about Hannibal

What Hannibal did to the referee was inexcusable, and there are many wrestlers who want to see him banned from the business. Before The Miz spoke on the issue, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay tweeted about it and called Hannibal's actions 'unacceptable.'

"I hate cancel culture more than anyone. But when another persons life is in danger there should be no question. The business is about trust & at times can be the Wild West but once that trust is abused it can not be repaired. Unacceptable," wrote Ospreay.

Hannibal later responded to the backlash that the incident resulted in:

"Referee was supposed to bleed from razor blade cuts. I assume he actually cut himself with the razor blades. He gave no indication to me – and you people can watch the footage – zero indication to me in the ring that he wasn’t just selling and was legitimately hurt," said Hannibal. [H/T Metro]

You can watch the clip in question HERE. Please exercise caution as the video is alarming and contains NSFW content.

What are your thoughts on The Miz's comments about Hannibal? Do you agree with him and several others that wrestling organizations shouldn't book Hannibal in the future?

