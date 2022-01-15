Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2022

On WWE SmackDown this Friday, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss were the latest to declare their entry into the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The pair were seen laughing and joking in a pun-heavy skit backstage, where Happy Corbin mocked Madcap's choice of clothing before the latter loudly exclaimed that the two were on a "hot streak."

Addressing the fans directly, Corbin made a boastful statement of intent in the video, which was posted to WWE's official Twitter account;

"We are on a hot streak. That's right, we are declaring ourselves for the Royal Rumble, and as a betting man, I think you should put your money (on us)," Corbin proclaimed.

Corbin and Madcap joined the likes of AJ Styles, Rey and Dominik Mysterio Sheamus, The Street Profits, and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Their declaration brings the list of confirmed entrants to 12.

Happy Corbin is yet to claim a world title in WWE

Corbin has previously been successful in over-the-top-rope elimination matches, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale on his main roster debut at Wrestlemania 32. He sneakily eliminated Kane to claim the victory.

He won the Money in The Bank ladder match but cashed in unsuccessfully. Corbin then enjoyed a brief run as the general manager of RAW. He held the United States Championship once and won the King of the Ring tournament in 2019.

maybe @KENTASZN I feel like I’m the only one who is a fan of King Corbin lmao. I feel like I’m the only one who is a fan of King Corbin lmao. https://t.co/yBEr3Ssg3i

Whereas Madcap Moss climbed his way to the top as he fought in NXT for five years. He debuted on the main roster in 2020 and is a one-time 24/7 champion.

