“He hit on my mom"- Heath Slater recalls incident with WWE Hall of Famer

Heath Slater recently recalled an amusing incident from his childhood, which involved a WWE Hall of Famer hitting on his mom.

Slater's 14-year WWE run came to a stop last year, when he was released along with several other superstars as part of the company's budget cuts. He did fine for himself in Vince McMahon's promotion but was never pushed as a top star. He excelled as a lower mid-card guy, though.

Heath Slater was a guest on the latest edition of Talk ‘n Shop. He shared a bunch of stories but none were as interesting as the one involving Michael P.S. Hayes. While eight-year-old Slater and his mom were leaving after attending a wrestling show, Hayes pulled up and hit on his mom. Check out the full comments below:

“He hit on my mom when I was like eight,” Heath said. “After the show, we’re walking out. Next thing you know, he and Jimmy ‘Jam’ Garvin pull up in this damn car. Michael Hayes pulls up, my mom’s walking, and the next thing you know, you hear ‘hey babe!’ My mom turns around and looks, I’m looking and I’m like ‘oh s--t, that’s Michael Hayes!’ He literally said ‘hey! I’m staying at the Marriott down the street. Come by the bar!’ I say ‘mom! Let’s go!’"

“So he’s hitting on my mother and me being eight, I’m like ‘hey, let’s go! I want to have fun mom!’ So my mom is there like ‘nah, that’s okay. Good show’ this and that. And Michael’s like ‘nah babe, seriously. Meet me at the bar.’ And then they drive off you know, and I’m looking at my mom like ‘mom, let’s go!’ Then we went home. It was just one of those things. That shoot happened,” said Heath Slater. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Heath Slater never mentioned the story directly to Michael Hayes

Slater further stated that he never approached the WWE legend to tell him the story. Instead, he shared it with Dr. Tom Prichard, who later told Hayes. He then stated how everyone in the locker room used to joke about Michael Hayes being his real father.

Heath Slater was a major act on WWE TV back when he was a part of The Nexus, in 2010. Following the disbanding of the faction, he managed to secure work as a singles star in the company while many of his teammates were released.

Slater later had a run with Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, with the trio calling themselves 3MB. Both of his stablemates went on to become WWE Champions. Heath Slater is a four-time tag team champion and has won the 24/7 title on one occasion.

