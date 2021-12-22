"He wouldn't listen" - Former WWE Superstar speaks honestly about Ahmed Johnson

Henry O. Godwinn believes Ahmed Johnson was destined to fail in WWE due to his inability to listen to instructions.

Godwinn and Johnson both worked for WWE in the mid-to-late 1990s. The latter is best remembered for his 58-day Intercontinental Championship reign and his short-lived spell as a Nation of Domination member.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, Godwinn confirmed that Johnson once had surgery to make his triceps bigger. He also commented on his former co-worker’s difficult behavior behind the scenes.

“He had the implants put in, tricep, he had the scars on both sides... He wouldn’t let it [WWE’s ideas] work. He wouldn’t listen. It was his way or no way, and that ain’t gonna fly with Vince [McMahon],” Godwinn said.

Ahmed Johnson left WWE in 1998 after three years with the company. Earlier this year, he told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that he had left the promotion on bad terms following an argument with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Ahmed Johnson refused to drink with Henry O. Godwinn again

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 1996: Ahmed Johnson made the greatest entrance ever. #OnThisDay in 1996: Ahmed Johnson made the greatest entrance ever. https://t.co/CbNqWkLIpP

Henry O. Godwinn performed alongside Phineas I. Godwinn (a.k.a. Mideon) as The Godwinns in WWE. The storyline hog farmers became two-time WWE Tag Team Champions before separating in 1998.

Ahmed Johnson once went on a night out with The Godwinns after a WWE event. Unfortunately, the night ended with Johnson damaging his hotel room, and he refused to drink with the tag team ever again.

“He did go out with us one night, went out with the hillbillies. We got him trashed, got him back to his room… he did like $450 worth of damage to his room. We got to TV the next day and he said, ‘I’m never f***ing going out with you guys again.’ So that was the end of Ahmed,” Godwinn said.

Godwinn is not the only former WWE Superstar to accuse Johnson of being uncooperative. The Godfather said on It’s My Wrestling Podcast in October that the one-time Intercontinental Champion never listened to his fellow Nation of Domination members.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Hannibal TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should Ahmed Johnson have received a bigger push in WWE? Yes No 1 votes so far