Former WWE writer criticizes Austin Theory's booking (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes he would have created better storylines for Austin Theory if the 24-year-old worked for WWE during the Attitude Era.

In the late 1990s, Russo worked as WWE’s head writer when RAW regularly drew its highest-ever television ratings. As part of his job, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion spoke one-on-one with superstars to understand their characters before they debuted.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo explained how he would have approached Theory’s move to the main roster:

“If Vince Russo is doing this job, JR [Jim Ross] is telling me, ‘Vince, this kid Austin Theory is ready.’ That’s what JR is telling me. ‘Alright, no problem, bro, when can I get together with Austin Theory?’ I will have my one-on-one with Austin Theory. Bro, I will get so far into his head to find out what makes this guy tick."

Watch the video above to hear more from Vince Russo about WWE and AEW’s inability to write compelling storylines.

Austin Theory’s recent WWE appearances have not impressed Vince Russo

Austin Theory has appeared in several teacher-student segments with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during the last two episodes of RAW.

Vince Russo further explained that he would have produced video packages for Theory to hype his return to the main roster. He also accused McMahon and AEW President Tony Khan of failing to fully focus on their company’s storylines:

“Then I would personally produce the vignettes for six weeks before we ever see the guy, then we continue those vignettes right into the show. This ain’t a part-time job, bro! It’s not a part-time job! And that’s why you’re getting this mish-mosh mess from these two guys,” Russo said.

Last week’s episode of RAW featured a segment in which McMahon slapped Theory in the face. On this week’s episode, the up-and-coming superstar surprised his boss by attacking Finn Balor before taking a selfie with the Irishman.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed Austin Theory's recent segments? Yes No 11 votes so far