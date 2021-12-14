Huge update on NXT star Sarray regarding her potential return to WWE

Sarray hasn’t been seen on WWE TV for quite some time now. One of her latest matches in the company was on the 9th of November, as she moved away to her native country Japan.

In doing so, Sarray took some time off from professional wrestling and preferred to enjoy a stay in her home country. Sarray’s last match before leaving for Japan was with Kay Lee Ray, where the former ended up losing the contest

The NXT star took to her social media handle and revealed that she was set to return to the US after an extended break. Sarray wrote in one of her latest tweets that she got a lot of power from her friends and family in Japan, for the first time in 9 months.

“I got a lot of power surrounded by my Japanese family, friends, and loved ones for the first time in 9 months. Life shines because I dream. Return to America! !! I will go …”

Sarray has recently joined the NXT brand

Sarray signed with WWE back in 2020 and confirmed the same during a Diana show on the 22nd of February. However, the former Sareee's move to the United States was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NXT star was given the ring name ‘Sarray’, on the 17th of March, 2021 and started competing under her new moniker on the brand.

On the 20th of April this year, Sarray secured a big win over Zoey Stark in her NXT debut. But shortly afterward, the Japanese star lost to Dakota Kai in what was her first loss on the brand.

Sarray was also seen on an episode of 205 Live on the 8th of October, where she defeated Amari Miller. With that being said, as things stand, it would be really interesting to see what WWE has in store for Sarray once she makes her return to television.

