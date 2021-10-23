Hulk Hogan allegedly disliked two WWE stars due to their behavior outside the ring

Jacques Rougeau has revealed that Hulk Hogan did not like The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid) during their time together in WWE.

As WWE’s top babyface, Hulk Hogan was viewed as a role model during the height of his popularity in the 1980s and early 1990s. By contrast, The British Bulldogs had issues outside the ring with alcohol and drugs. They also allegedly swore in front of fans.

Rougeau, who worked for WWE between 1986 and 1994, recently told WSI’s James Romero that Hogan thought the tag team’s behavior tarnished WWE’s image.

“I never was told by Hulk, but I was told by other people around him, but Hulk did not like the way the Bulldogs were giving the image of the WWF, showing up at five in the morning, coming out of bars drunk. ‘Urgh, f*** that’ – talking like that obnoxiously in an airport where there are kids and everybody. And Hulk was the guy who gave autographs and always trying to keep the reputation and tried to do what he could. So I think there was a dislike there between the Bulldogs and Hulk,” Rougeau said.

The British Bulldogs had a 294-day reign as WWE Tag Team Champions in 1986-1987. Davey Boy Smith passed away at the age of 39 in 2002, while Dynamite Kid died on his 60th birthday in 2018.

Jacques Rougeau explains how he earned Hulk Hogan’s respect

bvb32 🦝🌹 @hubbalab32 The Dynamite Kid got his teeth knocked out by Jacques Rougeau, proving once again that the Mountie always gets his man. #darksideofthering The Dynamite Kid got his teeth knocked out by Jacques Rougeau, proving once again that the Mountie always gets his man. #darksideofthering https://t.co/OoLZ8dY8pX

Dynamite Kid was widely viewed as a bully backstage in WWE. On one occasion, Jacques Rougeau knocked the British star’s teeth out with a roll of quarters after growing tired of his locker room antics.

Rougeau believes the incident, which took place in 1988, is what led Hulk Hogan to gain respect for him.

“When I did my comeback on Dynamite and I stopped the bullying for a while in the WWF, I think Hulk grew respect for me. What I heard is he thought it took a lot of balls to do what I did, and a lot of guys would liked to have done it but they never did. So Hulk took a big liking to me then personally,” Rougeau said.

Almost a decade later, Hulk Hogan allowed Jacques Rougeau to defeat him at a live event in Montreal in 1997. Rougeau is still unsure why Hogan was kind enough to let him win the match.

