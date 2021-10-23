"Not true at all" - WWE legend dismisses claims he paid Hulk Hogan to lose against him

WWE legend Jacques Rougeau says rumors about Hulk Hogan receiving an extra $10,000 to lose against him are not true.

Rougeau, also known as The Mountie in WWE, defeated the then-WCW World Heavyweight Champion on April 11, 1997, at a live event. The show was organized by Rougeau and took place in his hometown of Montreal.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Rougeau addressed speculation about Hogan’s pay for the event. He also dismissed speculation that The Hulkster did not want his rare defeat to be filmed.

“Not true, not true, not true at all. Hulk was really professional. I offered him a price. My lawyer in Montreal fronted me the money. I offered a price… that’s the money he got. He was a professional all the way. That [rumor about Hogan not wanting the match to be filmed] is not true. We didn’t film the event – it wasn’t filmed. I mean, I filmed them locally, I got footage of it locally from my own connection, but I was never told that by him. Never,” Rougeau said.

In December 2020, Jacques Rougeau also spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about his victory over Hulk Hogan. He said Hogan approached him backstage and surprisingly offered to lose the match.

Jacques Rougeau is still unsure why Hulk Hogan lost

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 1997: Jacques Rougeau joined a select few when he cleanly beat Hulk Hogan in a singles match in the Bell Centre in Montreal. #OnThisDay in 1997: Jacques Rougeau joined a select few when he cleanly beat Hulk Hogan in a singles match in the Bell Centre in Montreal. https://t.co/nuied7i1QF

The phrase “that doesn’t work for me, brother” is often used to mock Hulk Hogan’s refusal to lose against certain opponents throughout his career.

Given that Hogan was so particular about which opponents defeated him, Jacques Rougeau cannot understand why the WWE icon agreed to lose their match.

“To be honest with you, I could never figure out the whole time why Hulk was so nice to me, why Hulk agreed to do that. There’s so many things that’s gonna be a mystery for the rest of my life,” Rougeau stated.

Rougeau added that he has met Hulk Hogan a few times since their wrestling careers ended. However, they have never spoken in-depth about their match.

