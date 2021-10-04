"I fear no man" - Former WWE RAW General Manager hits back at JBL

Former WWE RAW General Manager, Eric Bischoff had some harsh words for JBL when responding to a fan on Twitter.

In the response Bischoff wrote that he fears no man and especially a "fake cowboy(s)" like JBL.

Taking to Twitter, the fan asked questioned Bischoff why he is scared of JBL, to which the former responded with this following tweet:

The question was asked by the fan after JBL had previously tweeted out a video aimed at Bischoff.

In his video, the former WWE Champion stated that he and Gerald Brisco were coming after Bischoff and Billionaire Connie after their unprovoked attack on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.

JBL is a former WWE Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020

At the Judgement Day 2004 pay-per-view, Eddie Guerrero was defeated by JBL via disqualification in a match for the WWE Championship. However, since a title cannot change hands by disqualification, Guerrero retained the title against JBL.

JBL won his sole world championship from Guerrero in a Texas Bull Rope match at The Great American Bash, in a rather controversial way. The match took a turn when Guerrero’s win was reversed by then-general manager Kurt Angle, making JBL the winner of the match and title.

Most of the time, JBL defended his title in a different and controversial manner. After numerous feuds against some of the top wrestlers of his time, JBL eventually lost the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 21.

JBL announced his retirement from professional wrestling back in 2009 and then worked as a commentator for the company. Finally, in 2020, the former WWE Champion was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame and has been making sporadic appearances since then.

