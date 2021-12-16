"I gotta pay four guys for one match" - Former WWE Writer talks about Vince McMahon's philosophy on tag team wrestling

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. served as a writer for the company from 2008-2009. While his stint with the company was short-lived, Prinze saw and learned many things while working in the deep underbelly of the industry giant.

In November, Prinze started a podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, and every episode seems to unveil a new bit of drama that took place in WWE production.

In his most recent episode, the ex-writer says that while he feels he failed The Hart Dynasty and The Usos while he was there, citing that he wanted to build up the tag team division significantly. However, Prinze revealed that he received pushback from none other than Vince McMahon himself. As the Chairman and CEO expressed the financial factors involved in producing more tag team bouts:

"I connected with Harry a lot and I really want to get him and TJ (Wilson) over. I worked hard to do it. I failed those boys. I never got over that. I failed The Usos too. Tag team wrestling is tough. I remember Vince, I was working so hard on building up a tag team division and Vince said, 'Freddie, I gotta pay four guys for one f***ing match.' I kind of went, 'Oh.' I had never looked at it like that. It's show business. I was in charge of the Colon Brothers, I named Primo, that was my name. It kind of changed my perspective on things and the way I approached storylines. I couldn't pitch for as much anymore," Said Freddie Prinze Jr (h/t Fightful)

Freddie Prinze Jr. details a fallout he had with Triple H during his time with WWE

Earlier this month, Prinze revealed in an interview that current WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H, was extremely unhappy about how Prinze pushed for Jeff Hardy to become WWE Champion at the time.

The intense fallout, as described by Prinze, led to the two of them being unable to see eye-to-eye on anything. He added that he was told not to work with a "developmental star" because of the 14-time WWE World Champion.

“Then it was just weird after that like there was another wrestler in developmental that I wanted to work on and I had some ideas with, and he [Triple H] was like, ‘Hey, I’m working with him. Don’t talk to him.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, that’s it. Alright, cool. I get it.’ So I just stayed away from his guys. And I stayed away from him after that, because he just, you know — but again, he was right," said Freddie Prinze Jr. (H/T WrestleZone)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Freddie Prinze Jr. recalls his first day in WWE, Vince McMahon pitting him against lead writer wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/fredd… Freddie Prinze Jr. recalls his first day in WWE, Vince McMahon pitting him against lead writer wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/fredd… https://t.co/2TqOWhDsB0

Prinze would later say that although he disagreed with Triple H at the time, he's come to understand why The Game did not back the decision to have Hardy win the world title.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Freddie Prinze Jr's comments? Do you think this is how Vince McMahon still feels today? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman