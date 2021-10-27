Imperium ends MSK's impressive run to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium ended MSK's impressive run on NXT as the Tag Team Champions in a match of the night contender. Owing to their win, Imperium are now two-time Champions on WWE's third brand.

The Title Match was contested under the 'Lumberjack O'Lantern' stipulation and as a result, the ring was surrounded by superstars from the NXT locker room.

The match was a spectacle and easily one of the best of the night as can be expected judging by how talented both the teams are. There was a lot of high-flying action involved in the match, especially from MSK, who took to the skies to mount an offense on Barthel and Aichner.

At one point it looked as if MSK would retain their titles, but Imperium came back in the match and hit Lee with their finisher to end Nash Carter and Wes Lee's impressive Championship reign.

Will Imperium rule NXT now?

Hit Row's recent call-up to WWE SmackDown and The Way's disbanding has left a void in the ranks of dominant factions in NXT. Apart from Legado del Fantasma and Diamond mine, there aren't many stables left in the brand right now.

However, now that Imperium are the NXT Tag Team Champions, perhaps things could change. Their leader Walter hasn't been active since he dropped the NXT UK Championship to Ilja Dragunov.

If WALTER considers to move to NXT 2.0, he could help usher in a new era for the faction. Also, after the departure of Alexander Wolfe, the Ring General said that they are looking for new members.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In the tag team department, Imperium will not be short of challengers as MSK could ask for a rematch. Grizzled Young Veterans have been in the Championship mix and many feel they are long overdue of a title run on the brand.

New teams like The Creed Brothers of Diamond Mine and Briggs and Jensen could also step up to challenge the newly-crowned Champions in the coming weeks.

Edited by Alan John