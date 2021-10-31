"Worst thing WWE has ever done" - Jacques Rougeau reflects on controversial title change that never happened

Jacques Rougeau says WWE’s decision-makers should never have fooled fans into believing that The Fabulous Rougeaus had become Tag Team Champions in 1987.

WWE held a live event in Jacques Rougeau and Raymond Rougeau’s hometown of Montreal on August 10, 1987. The local heroes defeated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) to win the tag titles in front of their adoring fans. However, WWE reversed the decision later that week.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Rougeau discussed WWE’s controversial decision to nix the title change after it had already happened:

“I’d say that’s giving false hope to the people, that’s giving false hope to the boys [superstars] in that situation. I think that was the worst thing that WWF [WWE] has ever done, everywhere in different territories, is just to please the people that night and then screw them the next day and take the titles back or something,” he said.

Over 11,000 fans were in attendance to watch the title change in Montreal. According to Jacques Rougeau, thousands of fans celebrated by jumping on his car outside the building after the show.

How did WWE explain Jacques Rougeau and Raymond Rougeau’s victory?

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing A tag team that was,in my view,not so much underrated as they were unappreciated,and just happened to be victims of a stacked WWF tag division back in the late-1980's:Raymond and Jacques,The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers. #AllAmericanBoys A tag team that was,in my view,not so much underrated as they were unappreciated,and just happened to be victims of a stacked WWF tag division back in the late-1980's:Raymond and Jacques,The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers.#AllAmericanBoys https://t.co/AlZxHDyFe7

The Fabulous Rougeaus’ Tag Team Championship victory took place on a Monday night. Five days later, Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart appeared on WWE television with the titles, and the Montreal title change was not mentioned during the broadcast.

Rougeau said WWE explained the brief title change in a newspaper a few days after the show. He also compared the incident to the famous Montreal Screwjob that took place a decade later at Survivor Series 1997.

“During the week there, they switched it in the newspaper saying it wasn’t the right guy who pinned the right guy, so they lost the titles. So that was a big screwjob in Montreal, a real screwjob in Montreal, because The Rougeaus, we were icons here,” Rougeau stated.

Jacques Rougeau later won the WWE Tag Team Championship three times with Pierre Ouellet. Excluding the Montreal title change, Raymond Rougeau never held a WWE Tag Team Championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Should more legitimate WWE title changes take place at live events? Yes - make live events more exciting No - allow fans to watch title changes on TV 3 votes so far