"Altercation I'm not proud of" - WWE legend explains why he attacked Rick Steiner with an apple

Jacques Rougeau has revealed he once tried to hit Rick Steiner with an apple after the two-time WWE Tag Team Champion badmouthed him backstage.

The Quebecers (Jacques and Pierre) defeated Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner on the September 13, 1993, episode of RAW to become WWE Tag Team Champions. The title change led to animosity between the teams in real life.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Rougeau said Rick Steiner talked trash about him during a backstage conversation with Shawn Michaels. Steiner then threw a peanut at Rougeau, who reacted by launching an apple across the locker room.

“I lost it. My two wires must have touched each other. I grabbed an apple on the table and I just turned around and I full swinged it like a fast baseball and I shot it right to his face. When it got to his face, it hit a pole right in the middle, a small pole. Don’t ask me how that happened! The apple hit the pole and exploded really hard in front of him. I looked at him like, ‘F*** you, what the f***?’ Everybody just looked at us and then it died down. Those are altercations that I’m not proud of,” Rougeau said.

Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner never held the WWE Tag Team Championship again after The Quebecers ended their second reign with the titles. The Quebecers went on to become three-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

Why Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner disliked Jacques Rougeau

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Pierre and Jacques;The Quebecers,celebrate winning the WWF World Tag Team Championship,defeating The Steiner Brothers in a match fought under "Province of Quebec" Rules September 13,1993,Manhattan Center,New York,NY Pierre and Jacques;The Quebecers,celebrate winning the WWF World Tag Team Championship,defeating The Steiner Brothers in a match fought under "Province of Quebec" Rules September 13,1993,Manhattan Center,New York,NY https://t.co/hMh2SVxmyp

The Quebecers recorded several victories on WWE Superstars and Wrestling Challenge after forming in July 1993. Within two months, Jacques and Pierre defeated the Steiners to win the WWE Tag Team Championship in their first RAW match as a tag team.

Rougeau believes the manner of their title win is the reason why Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner disliked them so much.

“Well, it was pretty simple. Carl [Pierre] and I, we came in for the first night in Manhattan for Monday Night RAW. It was our first time as The Quebecers, first night in the dressing room, and Vince [McMahon] wanted us to take the titles from the Steiners, and they were very, very upset with that,” Rougeau said.

Rougeau added that the Steiners were “childish” after losing the tag titles. On one occasion, he said they cut the tires on Ludvig Borga’s car and blamed it on The Quebecers. Borga, who worked for WWE in 1993 and 1994, shook Rougeau’s hand after finding out he was not to blame.

