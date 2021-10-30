"It was all me" - Details on Vince McMahon giving former WWE star creative control of his character

Former WWE on-screen personality John DiGiacomo recently revealed that Vince McMahon gave him the freedom to work without a script.

DiGiacomo performed as comedy character Jameson in WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The real-life comedian appeared on Bobby Heenan’s talk show and worked as a manager for The Bushwhackers.

In a recent interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, DiGiacomo recalled how Vince McMahon trusted him to say whatever he wanted.

“It was all me. Vince was so… ‘Just be Jameson," said DiGiacomo. "Nobody wrote for me. Vince really trusted the humor and the relationship with Bobby and my ability to stir up trouble with all the heels. I had some great moments with Ted DiBiase and Sensational Sherri. That [Sensational Sherri segment] was a great one."

In the video above, DiGiacomo gave more details about his relationship with Vince McMahon. He also discussed the time his son appeared in a WWE segment involving Bray Wyatt and John Cena.

John DiGiacomo on Vince McMahon’s love of his character

Vince McMahon attended a comedy show in the late 1980s that featured John DiGiacomo playing the Jameson character.

The WWE Chairman enjoyed DiGiacomo’s performance so much that he wanted the comedian to work for his company.

“Vince thought the world of the character," DiGiacomo continued. "He came to a Saturday night show and by Monday he had reached out, or his offices had, to find out who the actor was, and [WWE] brought me in that day just to audition with Bobby."

DiGiacomo added that Vince McMahon told him to audition in-character without Bobby Heenan knowing what he was really like. McMahon liked the chemistry between the two men; as a result, DiGiacomo’s Jameson character went on to appear frequently on The Bobby Heenan Show.

