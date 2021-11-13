"It was unprofessional" - JBL on his real-life confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) recently admitted he was wrong to yell at Tully Blanchard when the wrestling legend returned to WWE as a producer.

In the mid-2000s, Blanchard briefly worked for WWE in a backstage position. Upon his return to the company, the current AEW manager was confronted by JBL, who was one of WWE’s top stars at the time.

Speaking in a Q&A on his YouTube channel, JBL explained that he felt aggrieved about the way Blanchard treated him earlier in his career:

“I had heat with Tully from an old event. Tully doesn’t even remember it from what I’ve seen. I thought he was disrespectful to me, and I carried, stupidly, a lot of anger toward Tully for years. I saw him for the first time in WWE and I just exploded. It was unprofessional, it shouldn’t have happened. It shouldn’t have happened there. I should have just pulled Tully aside,” he said.

A member of the legendary Four Horsemen faction, Blanchard made his wrestling debut in 1975. The 67-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 alongside Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, J.J. Dillon, and Ric Flair.

JBL later apologized to Tully Blanchard

While JBL still appears sporadically on WWE programming, Tully Blanchard joined AEW in 2019 as an on-screen manager.

JBL further clarified that he was wrong to act the way he did towards Blanchard, which is why he later apologized to the former WWE Tag Team Champion:

“It’s one of those things where you let stuff fester and it builds up over the years, but I handled it completely wrong, and for that I told Tully later I was sorry for the whole thing. And I am because I shouldn’t have handled it that way. I should have just pulled him aside and talked to him,” he said.

JBL added that, as far as he knows, there is no longer an issue between himself and Blanchard.

