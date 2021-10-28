×
"So when you get that uniform, you lose your b**ls?" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals Vince McMahon's mid-air argument with the pilot

K Sai Krishna
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 28, 2021 09:09 PM IST
WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently spoke about an old Vince McMahon story where he hollered at a pilot mid-flight.

In the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, JBL called McMahon fearless and detailed the event.

“People don’t realize how fearless Vince is. We were flying one time into White Plains, like a short flight, like Boston or somewhere. The pilot comes back and says, ‘Sir, I’m fearless.’ The guy, I think, had been in Iraq flying as a pilot. The guy wasn’t scared, but he said, ‘I would not fly into this. There’s no visibility.’ Vince looked up and said, ‘So when you get that uniform, you lose your b**ls?’ Brian Gewirtz (former WWE head writer) was there asking why Vince was arguing with the pilot. That pilot took off. We were coming in with no visibility. It was like, all of a sudden, we saw the runway and landed. It was that quick. The pilot came back and said, ‘Wow,’ and Vince said, ‘I told you it would be fine.’ Like it was no big deal,” JBL said.
Vince McMahon's mid-air squabble with Kurt Angle

There are several crazy stories about Vince McMahon where superstars stated that he would get in their faces.

One such story was detailed by Kurt Angle in an episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. He revealed that Vince McMahon tried to wrestle him mid-flight.

"My version is Vince was feeling frisky, there was a lot of wine everywhere because we were wrestling. There's one point where we were near, you know when you open the door, the of the thing, well we're wrestling, we are hitting that, the things moving and the Flight Attendant is like, 'You better sit down or we are gonna land this plane right now,' and Vince looks at her and goes, 'Tell the pilot to go f**k himself, I'll buy this f**king plane.' I couldn't believe it," Kurt Angle said.
The WWE Chairman is currently 76 years old, so most of his infamous behind-the-scenes incidents took place many years ago.

Be sure to sound off regarding your thoughts on Vince McMahon's mid-air shenanigans in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry
