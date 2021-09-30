WWE legend says Roman Reigns was "absolutely awesome" to work with

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) enjoyed working with Roman Reigns during his short stint as a WWE producer.

On the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Bully Ray (a.k.a. Bubba Ray Dudley) revealed that he rejected a producer role in WWE. JBL reflected on his own experiences working as a WWE producer in the early-to-mid 2010s.

While the WWE Hall of Famer did not like many aspects of the job, he said Reigns was “absolutely awesome” to work with.

“I tried it for a few months and I didn’t really enjoy it. You try and explain things the best that you feel in the interests of the performers, and they have so many different ideas. The ones that I dealt with, some of them were awesome, absolutely awesome. I tell you who was awesome… Roman Reigns,” JBL said.

WWE producers have the responsibility of helping superstars put together important moments and finishes for their matches. They also have to relay information to superstars from WWE’s higher-ups.

JBL says Roman Reigns is “really smart”

JBL produced some of Roman Reigns' matches before the latter main-evented five of the last seven WrestleMania events.

Comparing Reigns to other WWE Superstars, JBL said some members of the roster were not receptive to his ideas as a producer.

“He [Roman Reigns] got everything. That was before he main-evented all those WrestleManias. I thought, ‘This guy is really smart.’ Some of them, you’d tell them something and they’d go running and try to change it. ‘Guys, just tell me if you don’t like it. I’m not gonna take it personal,’” JBL said.

Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship since August 2020. He is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on October 21.

Also Read

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Have you liked the fastest-growing page for AEW fans yet? Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy