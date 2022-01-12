Jeff Hardy wanted TLC match against another released superstar before leaving WWE

Jeff Hardy and Killer Kross (f.k.a. Karrion Kross) wanted to face each other in a TLC match at WWE Extreme Rules 2021.

Kross lost a 100-second bout against Hardy on his RAW debut in July. The two men went one-on-one another two times on RAW in August, with Kross winning both matches.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former NXT Champion revealed that he and Hardy wanted their feud to lead to a pay-per-view match:

“I wish more people got to see it [their longer live event matches]. Had people gotten to, and if him and I got to go to Extreme Rules and we had our TLC match… we both wanted it, we both wanted it. We would have shown you guys something you hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Kross.

Hardy has become synonymous with TLC (Tables, Ladders & Chairs) and ladder match stipulations over the last two decades. He famously competed alongside his brother Matt in the first WWE TLC contest against The Dudley Boyz and Edge & Christian at SummerSlam 2000.

Killer Kross enjoyed working with Jeff Hardy

The first match between Kross and Hardy did not go according to plan. WWE’s decision-makers originally booked a 10-minute match between both men, but their time was cut at short notice to just two minutes.

Despite the timing issue, Kross still enjoyed working with Hardy both on television and at live events:

“I just was hoping that Jeff and I were gonna get a long-term program. Him and I worked a few house shows and we got our time. Man, being able to maestro the audience, especially with Jeff, we were working in the Carolinas at the time, that was amazing, and being able to have that time that we wish we would have gotten for television.”

Kross received his release from WWE on November 4, 2021, after almost two years with the company. A month later, Hardy was also let go by WWE shortly after he walked away from a live event match before it had finished.

