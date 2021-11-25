"I wanna break the Head of the Table" - WWE legend sends a warning to Roman Reigns

Jeff Hardy has once again called out Universal Champion Roman Reigns and has made a bold statement.

The Charismatic Enigma is set to be the next guest on WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. Ahead of the episode, which will be available from Thanksgiving, WWE released a small clip from it on their YouTube channel.

Answering the question of who he would still like to have a match against, the SmackDown star named Roman Reigns. Hardy made a bold claim that he wants to "break the Head of the Table".

“I’ve talked about this a lot lately, Roman Reigns," Jeff Hardy said. “The Bloodline, you know, they aggravate me and he always talks about being the Head of the Table. I wanna break the Head of the Table.”

Can Jeff Hardy step up to Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown?

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for over 450 days now. At Survivor Series 2021, he defeated WWE Champion Big E in the main event.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, the company shared a post on Twitter with multiple superstars who could step up to Roman Reigns next. One of the superstars on that video was Jeff Hardy.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hardy mentioned that one of the goals left for him to achieve in wrestling is to defeat Reigns and become the Universal Champion.

"There's three I think, more than anything. The first is to be the Universal Champion, ideally, defeating Roman Reigns. That's one of my dream matches because his stuff is so powerful now. I got to mix it up with Seth [Rollins] and Dean [Ambrose] before he left. Roman's the one guy I never came in contact with. I just kind of feel like I belong in that story, and that I will belong in that story," said Hardy.

He had a great showing at Survivor Series 2021 where he almost led Team SmackDown to victory in the five-on-five elimination match against Team RAW. With momentum on his side, can the former WWE Champion finally step up to Roman Reigns this week?

