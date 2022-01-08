"I want to quit wrestling" – Jeff Hardy wanted to quit WWE after a match with Hall of Famer

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke about the time his brother Jeff Hardy wanted to quit wrestling.

On the first episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about the events of May 1994 when he and Jeff made their debut in the WWE.

Matt said the match was made when Scott Hall's regular opponent for the night backed out. Hardy also stated that Hall was angry and frustrated before the match. This resulted in some stiff shots from Hall to Jeff during the match:

"They put together this match in 5 or 10 minutes and Scott Hall was frustrated that this guy backed out of the match. He was aggravated and it just seemed like he was ill in general. He went out there and wrestled my brother. To see my brother who was 16 years old, who had to lie about his age. He had to move his birthday back by about two years. He had to lie about his age to go out there and wrestle Scott Hall who was already aggravated and frustrated and literally Scott Hall beat the s**t out of him during the course of this whole match."

Matt Hardy mentioned that Jeff was banged up after the match and wanted to quit wrestling:

"I'll never forget, the next day Jeff was, like, 'I want to quit wrestling. I never want to come back again. I've had enough of this.' Then he wrestled 123 Kid, had a great match and it rejuvenated his love and passion."

You can watch the full episode here:

The Kliq took a liking to Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy

During the show, Matt also mentioned that the Kliq took a liking to him and Jeff Hardy.

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) pulling the hair of a young Jeff Hardy in '94 Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) pulling the hair of a young Jeff Hardy in '94 https://t.co/mOvdF0X8ZK

The Broken One also mentioned that Scott Hall apologized to Jeff Hardy after the match and wished him well. Matt stated that the Kliq members backed them to have long successful careers in the wrestling business.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quotes from this article.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Abhinav Singh