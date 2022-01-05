"He'll stay champion for a long time" - Jerry Lawler heaps praise on current RAW superstar

Jerry Lawler has been impressed with the recent string of dominating performances by current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest.

This week, the WWE Hall of Famer joined Matt Camp and Scott Stanford on RAW Talk. The King stated that Damian Priest did well to keep his anger in check and maintain his composure during his most recent United States Championship match against Dolph Ziggler. Lawler believes that if Priest could continue putting on such dominating matches, it would be hard to dethrone him.

Here's what The King had to say:

"That Damian Priest. I don't know how he keeps his anger in check. I mean, in a match it's hard not to lose your temper, it's hard not to get angry so to speak. Somehow tonight Damian Priest did keep it in check. Even though, a couple of times towards the end, you could tell by the expression on his face that he was just about to lose it. But he did keep it in check and he won the match. And if he can do that, he'll stay champion for a long time," Jerry Lawler said.

Jerry Lawler compared Damian Priest to Brock Lesnar

This week on RAW, Priest did not have the champion's advantage and could have lost the title to Ziggler if he was counted out or disqualified. However, the United States Champion kept his 'Damian' side in check and defeated The Showoff with the Reckoning for the win.

On RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler mentioned that Damian Priest had a lot of momentum in the new year, second only to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lawler also said that no one could be a noteworthy challenger for Priest heading into WrestleMania with the way things seem to be going.

Also Read Article Continues below

What is your take on Jerry Lawler's statement about Damian Priest? Who will be the United States Champion's next opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Kartik Arry