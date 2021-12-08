"Last person I said that about was The Rock"- Former WWE manager compares top NXT star to The Great One

Since the brand's revamp, Bron Breakker has been the focal point of WWE NXT 2.0. The second-generation superstar recently received high praise from former WWE manager Jim Cornette, who believes he has similar potential as The Rock.

The son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, the 24-year-old has previously received praise from stars like Big E and Kurt Angle.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has also been a fan of the NXT star since his debut. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, he stated that Bron has all the tools to be the next mega superstar in the wrestling business.

"I cannot believe this guy has had five matches in front of people. I don't know where he's at as a person. They obviously feel like that he's going to be a player and they're pushing him already, and if he was dodgy as a person, they probably wouldn't be. I don't know besides injury, what else could keep this guy from being one of the top talents in a company in two or three years. And last person I said that about was The Rock," Cornette Said.

The Rock had a tough start to life in WWE as a babyface

Although The Rock is one of the biggest stars to come out of Vince McMahon's promotion, life wasn't so easy for The Brahma Bull in WWE during his initial days.

The Hollywood star debuted in WWE under the ring name Rocky Mavia. After winning the Intercontinental Championship, WWE fans turned on The Rock as Stone Cold Steve Austin became the hottest thing in pro wrestling.

The days of the clean-cut babyface were coming to an end, and fans made sure Rocky knew that. Things went from bad to worse at WrestleMania 13 in Chicago when the "Rocky Sucks" chants filled the stadium.

However, the former WWE Champion's career changed after he returned from injury in 1997 as The Rock.

Like The Rock, Bron Breakker has pro wrestling intertwined with his life. Other than unmatched charisma and exceptional promo skills, the NXT star also has the advantage of a family name, just like The people's champion.

Bron has already had an electric start to his WWE career, quickly becoming the heart and soul of NXT 2.0. It remains to be seen if he'll reach the same heights as The Rock, but his start has undoubtedly been better.

