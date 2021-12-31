Jim Cornette picks his Mount Rushmore of bad wrestling influences

Former professional wrestler and current podcaster Jim Cornette on his Drive-Thru podcast has picked his Mount Rushmore of bad wrestling influences.

Recently, WWE Superstars like The Rock and The Undertaker have also voiced their opinion on wrestlers who have caused much damage to the business.

When asked to speak on the same topic, the former manager of The Midnight Express picked four names for his 'Mount Rushmore of Shame'. Jim Cornette, never shy when it comes to giving his opinion, quickly came up with a few people for his list.

The first two names on Jim Cornette's list included WWE CEO Vince McMahon who he feels is responsible for destroying the territory system.

“I don’t know if that should be a Mount Rushmore or a Sergeant Pepper album cover. I mean sh*tstain [Vince Russo] did irreparable damage. Even though Vince McMahon has been so successful, we must indict him, and rightfully so for f*cking up the territory system.” (h/t - inside the ropes)

“A lot of people have done bad things in a barn that you have never heard of, but we are talking people who have had lasting consequences. We referred to it earlier, Paul Heyman has to live with the garbage wrestling that he fostered with ECW. All the real ECW fans are like ‘We had the Malenkos and the Guerreros.’ Yeah well, that was in the main event rather than the f*cking bodysurfing, table crashing, barbed wire wrapping whatever the f*ck. He has to bear quite a bit of responsibility for that.” - (h/t - inside the ropes)

As far as the last name to end the list is concerned, Jim Cornette picked former professional wrestling executive Jim Herd.

“Jim Herd. Vince McMahon won the wrestling war because of Jim Herd. Vince was completely uncontested as far as opposition or meaningful competition from the time that Turner Broadcasting bought the company on November 1st, 1988 until 1995. They got a 7-year head start and never made a f*cking penny, and Herd was there for the first 3 and a half years, he ran off most of the talent, changed the salary structure, killed their efforts to get WWF talent when he f*cked Tully Blanchard.” (h/t - inside the ropes)

“So you’ve got Jim Herd basically is the reason why Vince McMahon, well he might have won anyway, but he certainly wouldn’t have won that quick. TBS got handed Crockett promotions, that just sold out Richmond Virginia with 12,000 people.” (h/t - inside the ropes)

Jim Cornette explains why Kevin Owens enjoys a multi-million dollar contract

Jim Cornette, speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, explained why Kevin Owens gets such a money-making contract.

Cornette pointed out that Kevin Owens earning $2-3 million a year is a result of the promotional war between WWE and AEW.

“I’m not trying to knock him here, I’ve always said that Kevin Steen [Owens] could work and he could talk, it’s how he has been booked, which is not his fault. Kevin Steen is getting $2-3 million a year and that indicates 2 things. 1) There is a shortage of talent to begin with. 2) The WWE is embarrassed by just having difference-makers handed over on a silver platter to the other side. 3) We are back in a promotional war.” (h/t - itr wrestling)

