Jim Cornette reveals if The Rock will buy WWE

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette has stated that The Rock won't buy WWE or any other promotion, even if he has the money to do it.

Rumors of The Great One buying WWE were amplified recently when he posted a photo with WWE President Nick Khan. The Rock revealed in his social media post that he was childhood friends with Khan as well as his sister Nahnatchka Khan, who is a television writer.

Nick Khan was appointed President Chief Revenue Officer of WWE last year, and the company has made a number of budget cuts following his appointment, which has resulted in rumors of WWE being readied for a sale.

On a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette touched upon The Rock's relationship with Nick Khan and if that close bond could result in The Rock buying WWE.

"Some people were saying, 'Is The Rock going to buy WWE?' I don't care how rich a movie star he is, he ain't putting $5 billion, all or part of his dollars, into a wrestling promotion - any wrestling promotion, I wouldn't think. He's smart enough not to do that," said Jim Cornette.

Cornette stated that The Rock is a student of pro wrestling and the former world champion would watch old wrestling tapes even during filming movies.

The Rock has previously bought a Vince McMahon company - could WWE be next?

The Rock and his business partners bought McMahon's XFL football promotion last year, when it was put up for sale. The XFL was supposed to be relaunched in 2020, but COVID-19 put a spanner in the works on those plans. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Rock and Nick Khan could team up to buy WWE, if it it goes on sale.

"What about the Khan-Rock tie we just learned about? Now that's who buys WWE bro. Right there, oh my God bro, yes. I think Khan's part of The Rock's buying group. I'm telling you bro, when I saw that, I was like holy crap bro. Where did this come out of?" said Russo.

The Rock has many business ventures and is one of the most successful actors presently in Hollywood. His friendship with Nick Khan and his own financial power could make a WWE purchase a possibility.

