Vince Russo firmly believes 8-time WWE champion will buy the company [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the potential future of the company's ownership.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo stated that he firmly believes Nick Khan will buy the company with the backing of 8-time WWE Champion The Rock.

"What about the Khan-Rock tie we just learned about? Now that's who buys WWE bro. Right there, oh my God bro, yes. I think Khan's part of The Rock's buying group. I'm telling you bro, when I saw that, I was like holy crap bro. Where did this come out of? They have known each other since childhood, Khan's on the inside, he knows all the finances. Bro if The Rock bought the XFL, what's next? Bro, I would like to see The Rock buy that company," Vince Russo said.

The Rock recently dropped a bombshell on social media when he shared a heartfelt post on the childhood connection between him and Nick Khan.

Nick Khan is the frontrunner to take over WWE after Vince McMahon

Nick Khan is currently serving as the President of WWE and the Chief Revenue Officer. He signed with the company back in August 2020 and has already made many influential decisions including the revamp of NXT and the recent budget cuts.

Due to his growing influence within the company, it is widely believed he would be the frontrunner to potentially replace Vince McMahon himself. It was previously reported that Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio had echoed similar sentiments.

"It's kind of a board of directors thing, but you know, probably (Nick Khan replacing Vince McMahon), yeah. Unless they went and hired somebody else from the outside, but probably Nick Khan, yes," revealed Dave Meltzer.

Whether one agrees with his methods or not, it is hard to argue that Vince McMahon has been the most successful promoter in the pro-wrestling industry and WWE has seen great heights under his leadership. It would be interesting to see if somebody outside of the McMahon family gets to own the company.

