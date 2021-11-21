"Hard to work with" - Legendary WWE manager on Roman Reigns' cousins

Jim Cornette recently stated that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' cousins, Samu and Fatu, were hard to work with in the past because of their insistence to always wrestle in a specific manner.

The Anoa'i family duo was called The Samoan SWAT Team in WCW and a few other promotions. However, when they joined WWE (then-WWF) in the early 1990s, their team name changed to The Headshrinkers. Fatu, a.k.a. Rikishi, is the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso, who will battle RK-Bro - Randy Orton and Riddle - in a few hours at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Not too long ago, Cornette previewed Survivor Series 2021 and compared The Usos to The Samoan SWAT Team, saying the latter duo's in-ring work was better. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, he also cited The Midnight Express as an example of why Samu and Fatu were hard to work with inside the squared circle.

"The Usos are an okay tag team. As far as their work [is concerned], to be quite frank, I think that their predecessors in the family, The Samoan SWAT Team - Samu & Fatu - their work was better because it was more believable. They had better size and seemed to make a little bit more sense, even though they were hard to work with because you had to have their [style of] match with them. And especially when The Midnight Express were babyfaces and were trying to have the Samoans' match, it was brutal, because you had to have [Samu & Fatu's style of] match," said Cornette.

Jim Cornette on The Usos' equation with Roman Reigns in WWE; buries Riddle

Ahead of The Usos vs. RK-Bro, Cornette said he doesn't mind Jimmy and Jey Uso acting as Roman Reigns' minions on SmackDown.

The Midnight Express' legendary manager then had some harsh words for Riddle's pairing with Randy Orton, highlighting WWE's use of CGI birds in The Original Bro's entrance.

"The Usos as flunkies for Roman Reigns, I've been okay with. But I haven't seen a lot of their tag team matches tear the house down. And having said that, I wish, could we start a GoFundMe where Randy Orton will just turn to the idiot standing next to him [Riddle] and turn him upside down and drop him on his head over and over until all the birds fly out of his a**?" stated Cornette.

Jim Cornette has often expressed his disdain for comedy acts in professional wrestling, which would explain his intense dislike for Riddle's overall goofy WWE entrance.

