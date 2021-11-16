"OJ Simpson still owes me $5,000!" - Jim Cornette reflects on the night of the police chase

Jim Cornette recently recalled how the OJ Simpson police chase cost his Smoky Mountain Wrestling promotion $5,000.

On June 17, 1994, an estimated 95 million viewers witnessed the former NFL star riding down a Los Angeles interstate in a white Ford Bronco. Earlier that day, Simpson was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Speaking on Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, the legendary promoter explained that he ran a show in Knoxville, Tennessee on the night of the police chase. The Knoxville attendance was lower than usual because many people stayed at home to watch the OJ Simpson developments. As a result, Cornette lost out on money:

“Remember that was the night OJ Simpson f****d all of us? In Knoxville with the chase, and then the next night in Freedom Hall in Johnson City, the house was better than in Knoxville, which was a complete flip-flop,” Cornette said. “Knoxville always did at least a few thousand dollars better than Johnson City, but in this case Knoxville tanked because the chase was on the air. So, I figure that’s where I came up with the five grand, because that’s what I figure it shaved off the house in Knoxville according to the house in Johnson City. That’s why OJ Simpson still owes me five thousand dollars!”

On the night of the chase, Jim Cornette’s Smoky Mountain Wrestling show featured Chris Jericho and Lance Storm defeating Killer Kyle and Steven Dunn. WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts defeated Dirty White Boy via disqualification in the main event.

WWE wanted OJ Simpson to appear at WrestleMania 12

OJ Simpson was acquitted on both counts of murder on October 3, 1995.

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard said on his Something to Wrestle With podcast that WWE wanted Simpson to face Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 12. Piper even referenced Simpson in promos in early 1996, but the match idea was nixed due to possible backlash from sponsors:

“The people were like, ‘If you do this, you’ll never have another sponsor.’ Just extremely, extremely negative. So, we punted. We thought the end game of OJ getting the s*** kicked out of him would satisfy some people. As those words come out of my mouth, you realize how ridiculous this is today. But you always have to try something on even if it sounds ridiculous,” said Prichard. [H/T Pro Wrestling Stories]

OJ Simpson did not appear in any capacity at WrestleMania 12, which took place almost six months after his verdict. Roddy Piper still competed at the event, defeating Goldust in a Hollywood Backlot Brawl.

