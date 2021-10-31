"Amazing locker room leader" - WWE legend compares Bret Hart to The Undertaker

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross believes Bret Hart was just as good as The Undertaker at being a locker room leader.

From Andre the Giant to Roman Reigns, various superstars have received the unofficial "locker room leader" title in WWE over the years. In the 1990s, both Bret Hart and The Undertaker were regarded as locker room leaders by their co-workers.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross discussed Hart’s backstage influence on other members of the WWE locker room:

“He was an amazing locker room leader, much like The Undertaker, and sometimes administration’s not aware of the close relationships that a guy has, and those individuals’ influence on young talent,” he said.

Bret Hart’s WWE accomplishments were recognized in 2006 when he received his first Hall of Fame induction. In 2019, he became a two-time Hall of Famer when The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart) also joined the Hall of Fame.

Jim Ross disliked Bret Hart’s fake 2005 return

The August 15, 2005 episode of WWE RAW took place at the same venue where the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident occurred at Survivor Series 1997.

Shawn Michaels, the man who controversially defeated Bret Hart in 1997, cut a heel promo at the 2005 event in Montreal. He also fooled fans into thinking that Hart was going to appear on the show.

Jim Ross, who provided commentary for both moments, did not like the way that Michaels teased Hart’s fake return on RAW.

“Someone in the creative came up with that, and Vince [McMahon] bought it. There’s so many illustrations of how Bret was managed and utilized that were not positive all the time. They [ideas] weren’t as positive as they should have been given. He should have been given more credit, more positivity,” Ross said.

Bret Hart was renowned for his work as an in-ring competitor in WWE between 1984 and 1997. He won the WWE Championship five times and main-evented WrestleMania on three occasions.

