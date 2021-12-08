WWE legend says Vince McMahon wanted to replace him with a younger star; rubbishes conspiracy theories

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has rejected rumors that Michael Cole wanted to take his position in the commentary booth during his time in the company. The current AEW commentator has stated that it was Vince McMahon's decision, and Cole didn't have anything to do with it.

Cole began his on-screen career way back in 1997 as a backstage interviewer before assuming duties behind the commentary desk. He replaced Ross, and the two even had an angle on WWE television in 1999, when WWE tried to turn the legendary commentator heel.

In a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that McMahon wanted a change in the commentary booth, so he removed Ross from the desk.

“I think it was Vince. He wanted younger. He didn’t want Southern. He didn’t want chubby cheeks. He wanted a change. He also underestimated my popularity. With that said, it sounds very egocentric to say something like that, but I think that was all proven over time. In any event, I don’t think Cole had anything to do with it or any conspiracy theories or any underhanded bullsh*t," said Jim Ross. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Ross believes that Cole may not have had enough authority to influence the decision to remove him from the commentary desk.

Jim Ross has respect for Michael Cole and the job he has done in WWE

The legendary commentator has nothing but respect for the current SmackDown commentator and has said that Cole has earned everything that he has now in WWE.

"He survived it and now he’s tenured and he’s been there for years and years. He’s got a title and he’s making good money. I’m proud as hell of him,” said Jim Ross about Cole.

Reports last year revealed that Cole has a new role in WWE - Vice President of Announcing.

