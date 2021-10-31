Jim Ross apologizes for offending people on Dark Side of the Ring

WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross has apologized for his comments on Dark Side of the Ring that may have offended people.

A recent episode of the VICE documentary series told the story of WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell" in 2002. Ross, WWE's Head of Talent Relations at the time, explained in the episode why certain superstars were punished after the flight and others were not.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross credited Dark Side of the Ring producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener for their hard work. However, the legendary announcer also admitted that he disliked the way he was portrayed on the show.

“I like those guys – they’re two creators, hard-working, young guys – but I didn’t like the show. I thought it was way too negative and it impacted too many people negatively, I thought. I’ve offended a lot of people by being on that show, which I apologize for,” Ross said.

GrillingJR @JrGrilling



It's time for another fun edition of Ask JR Anything! Listen as JR talks about owning his own restaurant, Jack Brisco, table spots, Jim Barnett, Sting, dream matches + more!



Get episodes early, ad free + on video: An all new #GrillingJR is available NOW!It's time for another fun edition of Ask JR Anything! Listen as JR talks about owning his own restaurant, Jack Brisco, table spots, Jim Barnett, Sting, dream matches + more!Get episodes early, ad free + on video: AdFreeShows.com An all new #GrillingJR is available NOW!It's time for another fun edition of Ask JR Anything! Listen as JR talks about owning his own restaurant, Jack Brisco, table spots, Jim Barnett, Sting, dream matches + more!Get episodes early, ad free + on video: AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/rQeKvXkjti

In the episode, flight attendant Heidi Doyle accused wrestling legend Ric Flair of sexually assaulting her during the plane ride. The 16-time World Champion has been removed from WWE's opening credits since then.

The episode also featured comments from former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer, who defended Flair's antics on the plane. Dreamer has since been indefinitely suspended by IMPACT Wrestling.

Jim Ross criticizes Dark Side of the Ring editing

VICE TV @VICETV Last call for boarding on The Plane Ride From Hell, West Coast. An all-new @DarkSideOfRing takes off now. Last call for boarding on The Plane Ride From Hell, West Coast. An all-new @DarkSideOfRing takes off now. https://t.co/csqtweeC2g

During the episode, Jim Ross recalled firing Curt Hennig and Scott Hall after the plane ride. When asked why Ric Flair did not face any punishment, Ross replied "good question" before saying the iconic superstar was a "made man."

Ross accused the show's producers of manufacturing some of his answers to fit their own narrative.

“I was very disappointed in how some of those scenes were portrayed, but those kids gotta make a living, they gotta create controversy. I’m not a big fan of having a question asked way over here and then it’s edited deep in the show that fits everything. They manufacture it. I’m not saying it’s all the things that they did,” Ross called out Dark Side of the Ring producers.

The season finale of Dark Side of the Ring aired on Thursday. The final episode of season three told the story of the federal steroids case against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 1994.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the latest Dark Side of the Ring season? Yes No 3 votes so far