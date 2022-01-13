"Huh, what are you gonna do with that?" - Former WWE writer reveals who wrote iconic Chris Jericho segment

Chris Jericho's Festival of Friendship with Kevin Owens on WWE RAW is a segment that fans are still talking about today.

Former WWE writer and current IMPACT Wrestling employee Jimmy Jacobs was the latest guest on Jofo in the Ring to discuss a variety of subjects.

When talking about Jericho's Festival of Friendship, Jacobs revealed Vince McMahon's original vision and how he wrote it to make things work.

"Vince's vision was, Chris gives Kevin presents," Jimmy Jacobs said. "I thought that was a little like, ‘Huh, what are you gonna do with that?’ Then I go well, so basically, the presents have to not land. Kevin has to not like them because you need conflict in there somewhere. But yeah, so I ended up taking Vince's general vision. Then, you know, writing it and rewriting it."

Jimmy Jacobs revealed it was Kevin Owens idea to put Chris Jericho's name on the list

As for the biggest moment of the segment, when Chris Jericho realized that his name was placed on the List of KO, Jacobs revealed that it was Kevin Owens' idea to do that. It was an iconic moment that made the entire segment work.

"I don't remember whose idea that was. That, I think that might have been Kevin's idea. Actually, I think that was Kevin's idea," Jimmy Jacobs recalled. "It's interesting because you say that's the iconic part. I agree."

"There's some fun stuff in it. But to me, the drama was always going to be when Chris gets excited because ‘Oh, a new list,’ and he looks at the list, and he goes, ‘Why is my name on here?’ Then he turns it around and that moment where he realizes his best friend stabbed him in the back. That's the Shakespeare, man. Like that's it. It's that moment, the moment he realizes he's about to be betrayed, that is the Shakespeare," said Jacobs.

Did you enjoy The Festival of Friendship on WWE RAW? Do you think it was one of Chris Jericho's best segments of his career? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Was the Festival of Friendship Chris Jericho's best WWE segment? Yes No 1 votes so far