"This guy could be WWE Champion" – Jinder Mahal picks NXT rookie as future WWE Champion

WWE superstar Jinder Mahal picked his favorite NXT star to be a future WWE champion.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes, Mahal spoke about the revamped NXT product and the new generation of superstars coming up in NXT 2.0.

Jinder Mahal mentioned that NXT rookie Bron Breakker has caught his eye. Mahal was all praise for Bron Breakker and said he was a star in the making. The Modern-Day Maharaja put Breakker over for his look, charisma, and in-ring abilities.

A former WWE champion himself, Mahal declared that Bron Breakker had it in him to be a future WWE Champion.

"NXT 2.0 just got revamped. There’s Bron Breakker. You know, that’s a future WWE Champion, I believe. LA Knight, blown away by him. This guy has everything, the look, the charisma, in-ring, everything. This guy could be WWE Champion. So I think the next generation is already coming," Jinder Mahal said

Jinder Mahal was a big part of NXT during the early days of the promotion. Mahal was in a match to determine the first-ever NXT Champion where he fell short to Seth Rollins, thus starting the illustrious lineage of the NXT Championship.

Jinder Mahal joins a long list of WWE superstars praising Bron Breakker

In his short time on NXT 2.0, Breakker has drawn praise from all circles. Earlier, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross also heaped praise on Breakker. One-half of the RAW tag team champion Riddle mentioned that Breakker reminded him of a young Goldberg.

Bron Breakker impressed everyone with his debut match at NXT 2.0 where he dominated LA Knight. This past week on NXT 2.0, Brekker announced that he's interested in going after the NXT Championship. The comment also drew a response from current NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa who mentioned that no one would beat him for the NXT title.

