"Yeah, they absolutely do" – Jinder Mahal comes out in support of WWE

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was in an exclusive interview with Gary Cassidy from Inside the Ropes.

The Modern Day Maharaja had a message for fans who claimed that WWE did not create new stars. Jinder detailed how WWE has created new stars in every generation.

Mahal pointed out that first-time champions including himself, Drew McIntyre, Big E, and Kofi Kingston added to the lineage of the WWE Championship and went against the argument that WWE doesn't create new stars. Jinder Mahal stated that WWE has created over 10 new champions over the last 10 years.

Here is what Jinder had to say:

“Yeah, they absolutely do. That’s what we’re in the business of, right? Just being a fan myself. So I grew up first the Hulk Hogan era. Then the new stars came Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Mankind, right? And the new stars came the next generation – Rock, Stone Cold and then the next generation after that, Randy Orton and John Cena, Batista, right? And then the next generation after that, I guess, is possibly my generation, right? Me, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins,” Jinder Mahal said.

To which brand will Jinder Mahal be drafted?

WWE concluded Night One of the WWE Draft this week on SmackDown. Some of the top WWE stars such as Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Edge were drafted into SmackDown and RAW.

However, Jinder Mahal was not announced to be a part of the blue or red brand during night one. Mahal has some history with both brands. He became WWE Champion while he was a part of SmackDown in 2017. However, since his return, the Modern Day Maharaja has banded with Veer and Shanky on the red brand and proved to be a potent threat to his competitors. It'll be interesting to see which show picks up Jinder and his associates when WWE RAW rolls down to Nashville this Monday night.

