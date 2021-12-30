"Look like a star, act like a star" - John Cena's former manager advises Kevin Owens to change his appearance (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling manager Kenny Bolin isn't a fan of WWE RAW star Kevin Owens. Speaking on Sportskeeda's WWE Day 1 preview ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view, Bolin said he doesn't 'get' the former Universal Champion.

Kevin Owens is scheduled to take on Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Big E in a Fatal Four-way match for the WWE Championship at the event. Kenny Bolin doesn't think The Prizefighter will walk out with the coveted title.

The StarMaker blasted Kevin Owens for not carrying himself as a superstar and advised the latter to put something into his appearance.

"I don't get the KO thing, I just don't get it. I remember [Jim] Cornette used to say he 'shows up in the ring at eight dollars worth of laundry' (laughs). I don't know that he spends that much. Put something into your appearance, look like a star, act like a star. But apparently some people buy into this."

"It's just...I'm looking around the locker room and I got all these athletes here and then I got this bearded-looking screwjob over on the left side, what do you want me to do with him, you know? Looks factor into this thing," said Kenny Bolin.

Kenny Bolin added that there was a point when Kevin Owens looked different from how he does now. He also mentioned that KO should look like a star if he wants to be one.

Kenny Bolin predicts that Bobby Lashley will defeat Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Big E to capture the WWE Championship

Kevin Owens is the only superstar going into the match that has never held the WWE Championship before. Both Big E and Bobby Lashley won the coveted title for the first time this year.

Kenny Bolin thinks The All Mighty will emerge victorious in the bout, although he believes that WWE has plans to keep the belt on Big E for a while.

"If a shoot fight breaks out even with Big E in the ring, Bobby Lashley is winning that hands down. I know Bobby very well, know what he's capable of, I know what he did with Mark Henry in a shoot fight down here in OVW. Trust me, shoot fight breaks out ain't nobody beating Bobby. I'm glad they had him beat three people on Monday Night RAW. I'm gonna go with Bobby even though I think they wanna keep the belt on Big E probably a while longer," said Bolin.

WWE Day 1 is scheduled to take place this Saturday on New Year's Day. The event will emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

