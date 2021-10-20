John Cena’s Wipeout return date announced for season two

John Cena’s TV show, Wipeout, will be back for a second season in January.

TBS recently announced that the game show will finally return with season two. The S02 of Wipeout will release on 11th January 2022, Tuesday at 9 pm ET.

John Cena is the Executive Producer of Wipeout, and is accompanied on the show alongside Nicole Byer and field host Camille Kostek.

S01 of Wipeout premiered last April and was a reboot of ABC’s Wipeout show that aired from 2008 to 2014.

Wipeout is one of the most-watched and highly-rated shows for TBS. It drew around 790,000 viewers per episode.

Check out the new promo of Wipeout featuring John Cena:

John Cena has been focusing on his career outside WWE

This past summer, John Cena made his return to WWE for the first time in a while. The 16-time World Champion challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal title. The two crossed paths in the main event of this year's SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

At the biggest event of the summer, Cena failed to capture the Universal title, a championship still missing from his prestigious WWE resume.

Following the loss to The Tribal Chief, Cena confirmed that he will be leaving WWE temporarily, but he seems to be far from done as an in-ring competitor.

It is not yet known when Cena will return to WWE next, however, hardcore fans of John Cena can tune in to Wipeout to get glimpses of the former WWE Champion.

