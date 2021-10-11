John Cena stars in parody segment alongside Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live

John Cena recently returned to our screens as part of a hilarious segment on Saturday Night Live. During the segment, Cena is one of several eligible contestants looking to win over Kim Kardashian in a parody of the Bachelorette.

SNL has done a lot of parody, and on the recent episode of the show, they decided to make a spoof of the popular show, which was titled 'The Dream Guy.'

Kardashian portrayed Rochelle, who is searching for her true love and is shown giving out tokens to the male contestants.

One of them was John Cena. Tyler Cameron, Jesse Willaims, Chace Crawford, Blake Griffin and comedian Amy Schumer were also part of the segment.

All the contestants got their token of love during the episode, except Cena and Kyle Mooney, the final two. Eventually, Kardashian chose Cena and jokingly asked him to sort out his wife situation, referring to his real-life marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh.

The Cenation Leader concluded his role in the segment by accepting the token from Kardashian and walking away.

John Cena made his return to WWE earlier this year

John Cena returned to WWE programming at this year's Money in the Bank PPV and confronted Roman Reigns.

At this year's blockbuster SummerSlam event, Cena challenged Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship but was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the belt.

The Cenation Leader recently commented on his WWE return earlier this year and joked that he finished in second place behind Reigns. He also highlighted the importance of performing in front of a live audience.

“Dude, it was great. I had a wonderful match. I finished second place… I had a month off and they [WWE] were like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to work?’ I was like, ‘Do I?!’ and they said, ‘Live audiences are back,’ and I love live audiences,” John Cena said.

Since then, the former multi-time WWE World Champion has once again taken a break from in-ring competition.

